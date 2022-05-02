Kasaragod: A special police team has been deployed to investigate the case of the death of a 16-year-old girl, who died of food poisoning after consuming a Shawarma on Friday. Police, who sealed the juice bar on Sunday after the girl's death, have now arrested the employees of the juice bar in connection with the case. They have also decided to question the owner of the juice bar, who is working abroad.

Apart from the investigation launched by the police, the Revenue and Food Safety departments are also launching an investigation into the incident from their side. Meanwhile, one more child who had consumed Shawarma from the same shop has been admitted to Kozhikode medical college in a critical condition. Doctors say the condition of the child is serious. Meanwhile, about 48 persons who consumed Shawarma from the same shop are now undergoing treatment in various hospitals. After the public pelted stones at the shop on Sunday night, police deployed heavy security in the area.

EV Devananda, a Class 11 student, died after consuming Shawarma from the cool bar at Cheruvathur in Kasaragod. The 16-year-old had, along with her friends, eaten Shawarma from Ideal Foods Cool Bar and Snacks on Friday. On Saturday, the girl developed fever, stomach ache, vomiting, and diarrhea. She was then admitted to the government community health center first and then shifted to the Kanhangad District Hospital. However, not responding to the treatment, she died in the hospital on Sunday.

Apart from the child admitted today, three more children are undergoing treatment in ICU. Among them, one child has complications in her kidney while the other two have developed heart-related complications, said the doctors. Meanwhile, the Kasaragod district medical officer has requested those who had consumed food from this cool bar in the last three days to immediately approach a hospital if they suffer from any discomfort.

He said that food poisoning could have happened either because of the accidental presence of chemicals in the food or the use of decayed meat products. Speaking about it, District Medical Officer Dr. AV Ramdas said, "Carelessness while cooking or storing cooked food could lead to food poisoning. Food items like shawarma and burger, if prepared using stored meat, water without proper boiling, food distributed in functions are the main causes of severe food poisoning."

He said poorly stored foods are also a common cause of food poisoning. Mayonnaise, one of the key ingredients used in food items like shawarma and burger also cause severe food poisoning. Usually, mayonnaise is made using half-cooked eggs. But in most cases, people use raw eggs to make mayonnaise and this could cause Salmonella virus infection. The doctor also said that these food items should be stored under prescribed temperature levels. Otherwise, bacterial growth occurs very fast in food items prepared using meat, fish, milk, milk products, and eggs.

What are the main symptoms of food poisoning?

Nausea, vomiting, body pain, urticaria, diarrhea, stomach ache, and fever occurring within hours of having food or even after 24 hours are the common symptoms of food poisoning. The effects of food poisoning could affect the brain and the central nervous system and could lead to death. If the food poisoning is not severe, it is usually treated with hydration therapy. The patient should be given loads of boiled and cooled water, tender coconut water, or ORS solution.

If the patient continues to vomit or symptoms persist for more than 24 hours, becomes too tired, has persistent diarrhea, and has bloodstains in stool, he or she should be immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. The DMO further said that practicing hygiene is the most important step to prevent food infections. The kitchen and surrounding areas should be kept clean always. Hands should be washed with soap before cooking food. Clean utensils only should be used to cook food.

Waste materials of meat, fish, eggs, and vegetables should not be kept in the kitchen for longer days and should be disposed of frequently. Bees should be kept out of your kitchen and the use of decayed vegetables, meat, eggs or fish should be avoided completely. Vegetables should be washed using salt and vinegar before use. Old and decayed food should not be kept inside the fridge. If cooked food is not stored under a controlled temperature, then it should not be used after a prescribed time. Packaged foods should not be used after their expiry dates. DMO also advised people to stick to vegetarian food while on travel.

Read: Girl dies of food poisoning in Kerala, several hospitalised