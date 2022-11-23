Malappuram: A 23-year-old woman is all set to travel to 22 countries on a bicycle, with a message that "women can achieve everything". Arunima, a native of Ottapalam in Palakkad district, has started her journey, planning to cover over 25,000 km reaching 22 countries. Her final destination is the African continent.

Arunima would first go to Mumbai on a cycle from her native place and then fly to Oman from Mumbai. From Oman, she would start her bicycle journey to other countries. "My idea is to stay in tents or whatever facilities I get," Arunima said.

She is well aware of the many dangers awaiting her while travelling alone through these countries. However, she is ready to face them alone. She said that whenever she travelled alone, she had come to face such dangers and experiences. Arunima would be completing her expedition in two years and her parents are giving her full support.