Thiruvananthapuram: With the Covid pandemic disrupting two successive Onam celebrations, the Kerala government on Thursday decided to go for big Onam celebrations from September 6 to 12 across the state, said Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.The event will be organised by the state Tourism Department, he said.

Signalling that the event is back, Riyas opened the Festival Office of the Onam Celebrations, here. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Celebrations at a grand ceremony to be held here at Nishagandhi open-air theatre at Kanakakunnu Palace grounds on September 6."This year's Onam celebrations have been planned on a grand scale as life is returning to normal, overcoming the gloom cast by the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, it is time to be cheerful again, forgetting the crisis and sorrow caused by the pandemic.

Throughout the state, Onam will be celebrated in a befitting fashion. Apart from the state capital, celebrations will be organised all over the state taking on board all sectors", said Riyas. Minister for General Education and Labour V. Sivankutty said the traditional art forms will get prominence in the cultural programmes of the celebrations. And the signature product, which makes its appearance in the yesteryears all across homes -- the traditional swing was there and both Riyas and Sivankutty were seen helping each other to sit on the swing and have a ride.(IANS)