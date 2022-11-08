Thrissur: A female tuition teacher was arrested here for allegedly molesting a minor student, a police official said. The police acted on the complaint by the district child helpline against the teacher. The victim is a plus-one student.

The school authorities noticed behavioural changes in the boy. As they counselled him, he narrated the incident. Following this, the school authorities informed the police who registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. "She was arrested on October 28 and is now in judicial custody," the police official said.

The student told the police that he was molested after being served alcohol. It is suspected that the same pattern of molestation was repeated several times. During interrogation, the tuition teacher confessed to the crime.

The teacher served alcohol to the student at a reception party at her house. She is separated from her husband and started teaching students at her home during Covid. She had also worked as a trainer in a fitness centre.