Pebberu: In a brutal incident, a man killed his 15-year-old daughter with an axe after he found out about her love affair with someone from the village. The incident was reported in the Pebberu Mandal of Vanaparthi district on Tuesday. The police have taken cognizance of the matter while the culprit has been arrested.

As informed by Vanaparthi DSP Anand Reddy, the accused has been identified as Rajasekhar, a farmer from the Pathapally village. A few days ago, he found out that his younger daughter -- who was 15 years old, studying in class 10 at the government girls' school in the village -- is having an affair with a young man from the same village. Confronting his daughter about the same, Rajasekhar restricted her from meeting the man. However, the girl continued her association with him against her father's will.

On Tuesday evening, when Rajasekhar's wife Sunita and his other two children -- a daughter and a son -- were not home, he again tried to convince his daughter to break ties and stay away from the man she was having affair with. The conversation soon escalated into an argument and took a sudden violent turn. In a fit of rage, the father took the axe that was lying within his reach and attacked his daughter.

The murder has been reported to be of gruesome nature as the man did not attack the girl just once, but multiple times, the police informed. The victim died on the spot. The incident was immediately reported by the neighbors, and Rajasekhar was arrested. A probe into the matter is underway. DSP Anand Reddy, Atmakuru CI KS. Ratnam, SIs Ramaswamy, and Waheed Alibeg are inspecting the crime spot to collect evidence.