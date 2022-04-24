New Delhi: Kerala education minister V Sivankutty and AAP MLA Atishi were caught in a Twitter battle over a visit of some "officials" from the state to the national capital to understand the Delhi model of education.

Earlier on Saturday, the AAP leader had said that she had hosted the "officials from Kerala" at one of the schools in Delhi, who she claimed to be regional secretary of CBSE School Management Association and the treasurer of the confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes.

"It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state. This is @ArvindKejriwal Govt's idea of nation-building. Development through collaboration," Atishi tweeted.

Countering AAP leader, the Kerala Education Minister stated that his department had not sent anyone to learn about the 'Delhi Model'. Sivankutty further took a veiled jibe at the AAP and said that the Kerala government had provided "all assistance" to the "officials who had visited from Delhi" to "study the Kerala Model". "Kerala's Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the 'Delhi Model'. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the 'Kerala Model' last month," Sivankutty tweeted.

However, Sivankutty asked, "We would like to know which 'officials' were welcomed by the AAP MLA." Within a few hours of Sivankutty’s response, Atishi posted a fresh tweet in which she identified the “officials” from Kerala who visited Delhi as “Victor T.I, regional secretary of CBSE School Management Association, and Dr M. Dinesh Babu from the Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes”.

She also shared screenshots of the press release in another tweet and wrote: “It would have been good if you had done a fact check before tweeting on this issue. You might want to have a look at our press release to see what we actually said!” Atishi also retweeted a tweet by Shailendra Sharma, principal advisor to Delhi’s education director, who defended the MLA, saying that a press release issued by Atishi’s office had clearly stated who the dignitaries were.

The press release claimed that one of the officials Victor TI was impressed by the Delhi government's work in the field of education, and he wrote to Atishi about the "possibility of learning more about the transformation in Delhi Government's schools." The release further claimed that the officials from Kerala visited one 'Connected Classroom', a STEM lab and a library of the school and called the facilities provided "world-class".

"The way students were involved in the mindfulness classes was just amazing. We will also try to implement it in the same way in our school," the press release quoted one of the officials as stating.

Also read: Kerala first in the nation' to digitise public schools