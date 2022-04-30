Malappuram (Kerala): The Air Intelligence Unit has seized 7 kg gold, one of its biggest in recent history, from a couple who had landed at Karipur International Airport on Wednesday.

As per officials, the gold was concealed inside the undergarments and also in the anus. Customs officials, based on a tip-off, intercepted the couple and recovered the gold. Customs officials said Abdul Samad and his wife Safna, residents of Amminikkad, Perinthalmanna were stopped when they were proceeding to the immigration check out.

Officials said the carrier Safna was five months pregnant. The accused thought they could manipulate the preferential treatment for pregnant women and that was why they decided to carry such a huge consignment, officials said. On Tuesday, Customs seized gold worth Rs 3.25 crores from Karipur. They had recovered 6.26 kg of gold that was brought in liquid form.

