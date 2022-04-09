Kollam (Kerala): A worker of the Youth Front (B), the youth wing of the Kerala Congress (B), was allegedly hacked to death following a clash on Friday night. The incident took place near the Kokkad Shiva temple. The deceased Manoj was the unit president of Youth Front (B) in Chakkuvarakkal. According to police, Manoj was found lying on the roadside. They also said that he was hacked on his neck and his fingers were severed from the body. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Kerala Congress (B) MLA KB Ganesh Kumar alleged that the death of Manoj was a political murder plotted by the Congress. "Before he died, Manoj had shared the details about the accused to his elder brother," said Ganesh. He demanded a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Denying the allegation, a Congress leader said that neither party nor the UDF had anything to do with the murder.

Police said that they have started an investigation adding that they have got accurate information about the accused and he will be soon arrested.