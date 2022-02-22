Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the statement made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about Kerala earlier this month was far from facts. Responding to a question raised by ruling MLA A.N Shamseer in the Assembly, Vijayan said it was not suitable for the Chief Minister to compare the two states. He said leaders from Uttar Pradesh, like Akhilesh Yadav, had talked about admitting the progress of Kerala. "Kerala's development in many sectors is unparalleled in the country," Vijayan added.

Earlier this month, Vijayan, in a series of tweets, had questioned UP Chief Minister's remark about his state turning into Kerala, Bengal, or Kashmir if the voters of Uttar Pradesh did any "blunder". Yogi had tweeted his comparison remark just hours ahead of the voting in the first phase of state elections on February 10.

"If UP becomes like Kerala, whose fear @myogiadityanath. If the country's best education and health facilities, social welfare, high standard of living and cordial society will be established in UP, where people will not be killed in the name of caste and religion. This is what the people of UP want. the Kerala CM had tweeted.

In another tweet, Vijayan wrote, "If UP turns into Kerala as @myogiadityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won't be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That's what the people of UP would want."

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had replied to Yogi saying he did not even know which states he had to compare and hailed the development and progress of Kerala.