You are destroying our Universities: Kerala CM Vijayan slams Governor Arif Mohammed Khan
Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday slammed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over his 'unusual' move seeking the resignation of Vice Chancellors of the state. "The Governor, as Chancellor of universities, has no authority to seek resignation of VCs," he said accusing the Governor of 'waging war' with an intention to 'destroy universities' in the state. (PTI)
