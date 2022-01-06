Ernakulam: Kerala government's ambitious SilverLine Project (K-Rail) has become an ego clash between the ruling LDF government and the opposition UDF In Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his second meeting with the prominent personalities to make them realise the importance of the project, said the government will not bow down to the protests against the project. Earlier in the week, Vijayan met up with an invited audience of around 200 people in the state capital city and explained the project on Tuesday.

The chief minister categorically stated that the project was aimed only at the development of the state and for its future and any unreasonable objections to the project will not stop the government from completing it.

While allaying concerns about the possible environmental damage the project can cause, the CM accused the opposition of spreading misinformation regarding the project. "This project is being implemented in an environment-friendly way. It helps in a considerable reduction of carbon emission," the CM said.

"There will not be any flooding due to the rail project and the project design ensures that there will not be any hindrance in a free flow of rainwater," he added.

Vijayan dismisses environmental damage

The chief minister said detailed studies have been conducted regarding flooding and environmental protection. The government will not implement any project that would harm the environment. The propaganda that the project would divide Kerala into two is not correct. Twenty-five percent of the line is passing through tunnels and raised pillars, he added.

Vijayan also said that the alternative suggestion put forth by the opposition that the existing railway line could be developed instead of K-Rail was not practical and it could not replicate the development goals that K-Rail can achieve.

No point in raising objections now, says CM

He said the opposition has now raised objections to the project but they were silent when the entire project was discussed in the Assembly. "All House members were taken into confidence before going ahead with the project. Maybe a special situation created after the last Assembly session could be the reason for the objection now," the CM said.

He said the aim of the government is not to bring difficulties to the people of the state, adding that the government would stand with the people and would solve their problems. A detailed compensation and rehabilitation package has been announced by the government in this regard.

Prominent dignitaries from religious organisations, cultural organisations, and businesses participated in the event and they raised many doubts they had about the project. In totality, the gathering backed the project.

What is SilverLine or K-Rail Project

The controversial SilverLine project is a semi-high speed railway line connecting state capital Thiruvananthapuram with Kasaragod. The travel time between these two districts by train, which at present takes more than 12 hours, will be reduced to 4 hours once K-Rail becomes a reality. The project cost outlay is more than Rs.61,000 crores.

Also Read: Metroman asks Kerala govt not to fool people by hiding facts on K-Rail