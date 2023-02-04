Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday stressed the need to evolve a scientific and nature-friendly system for waste management in the state and said the service of private entrepreneurs should be utilised for the purpose. He said the objective of the state government is to make Kerala a completely "clean state" by 2025 and urged civic bodies to play a key role to achieve it with the support and participation of local people.

"One of the major challenges, which our state faces is the lack of clear knowledge and awareness about the systems available for waste disposal and management. It is very important that each civic body gets the technology and directions suitable for their area," the CM pointed out. He was speaking after inaugurating a three-day global expo on waste management, "GEx Kerala' 23" here, organised by the Local Self Government Department.

Noting that waste management is a serious issue across the world, Vijayan said the conclave is being organised with an objective to make Kerala a complete waste-free state. High density of population and increased rate of consumerism among people are the challenges which the state faces in terms of waste management, he explained.

"A comprehensive, integrated, scientific and nature-friendly system should be evolved for waste management. Reusable products should be promoted. An awareness should be conducted among people in this regard." Several private entrepreneurs are coming to the field of waste management and their service should be made use of effectively, he suggested.

Not the treatment plants but waste is the issue and it should be disposed of scientifically, he added. LSGD Minister M B Rajesh, Leader of opposition V D Satheesan and several officials and experts took part in the event. (PTI)