Malappuram (Kerala): The bridal catwalk sensation on Kerala potholed road has eventually woken up the local authorities here to repair bad roads all over Poogottumbadam town in Malappuram district here. A casual but conscientious move by Sujisha, the bride in viral photos on Instagram, has done a great deal of good to the public in a rather surprising manner. She did not plan it in advance but her catwalk photos in bridal dress on the mud-filled road got over 50 lakh views, which forced the civic officials to take immediate corrective measures.

When approached for her comment, Sujisha told ETV Bharat: "These photos are not pre-planned. On the day of my wedding, in the morning when I was going to the beauty parlour, the road was full of potholes. While I was returning after finishing my make-up, photographer Ashik was taking pictures on the road. I was very saddened to see the potholes and the swerving of motorists and pedestrians to avoid them. That's why I asked Ashik to take pictures. Later we thought it would be beneficial to post them on social media."

Normally, a young woman on her marriage day would be too busy with elaborate ceremonies to intervene in such civic matters. However, Sujisha did not forget her social responsibility even at that time. She got married to Subin on the 11th of this month. When she was crossing the potholed road while on her way to the wedding venue, she put the photo and video on Instagram, which got almost 50 lakh views, making her a social media sensation.

Also Read: Bridal catwalk protest on potholed Kerala road takes Instagram by storm

Immediate response

"When our photos and videos went viral and came to the attention of the local authorities, not only there but all the potholes in our city were filled immediately. This change was not expected at all. Since then, not only our friends and relatives, but messages of appreciation have been pouring in from all over the town," Sujisha shared her happiness with 'ETV Bharat'. Her husband is a businessman. After graduation, Sujisha is preparing for competitive exams. She aims to get a government job and gain a reputation as a good officer.

It may be recalled that the bridal catwalk on the mud-filled road was initially thought to be a planned protest. The Malappuram is seen as a creative attempt indeed by the young bride to highlight the problems of public on the potholed roads.

Also Read: Chitrakoot: Bad roads keep marriage proposals away from UP village

Initially, the video clip on Kerala bridal catwalk on potholes was shared by Instagram handle 'arrow wedding company'. The bride's name is Sujisha, and the photographer is Ashiq from Arrow wedding company. Since the clip was shared by Instagram handle, netizens couldn't stop reacting to it. “Bridal photoshoot in the middle of the road,” reads the caption of the clip. The clip has amassed more than 6.4 million views and 393K likes on Instagram already.

This wedding photoshoot goes viral even as the High Court of Kerala had recently pulled up the Left Democratic Front-led government on the condition of the roads in the State and the number of deaths being reported in pothole-related accidents. The High Court had questioned the Government how many people should die before the potholes would be filled in the roads. The court also criticised the Government for the delay in tackling the problem of bad roads.