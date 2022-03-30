Thiruvananthapuram(Kerala): The Kerala State Cabinet has approved a new liquor policy, enabling the opening up of bars and pubs in IT Parks in the state, on Wednesday. The state government proposed this controversial policy which can be renewed every year. The opposition had raised defiance against this new policy.

IT Parks that were in the running for a minimum of 10 years would only be given the license to open bars or pubs. So far, no pub licenses were given in Kerala. The state government would also take into account the annual turnover of these IT Parks before giving them the licenses. According to the state government, these bars or pubs would be situated inside the IT parks and outsiders would not be allowed inside.

The parks can sub-contract to private persons for the management of these pubs. The government aims to levy a higher license fee than the bar license fee for clubs. The cabinet also has given a nod for the opening of more Beverages Corporation Outlets (BEVCO) within the state. The timings of bar functioning would also be changed.

The government will check on the present distance criteria between two BEVCO outlets to open more outlets. Recommendations are there to reduce the distance between two toddy shops. The government has also decided to do away with the present rule of shutting BEVCO outlets and bars on the 1st of every month.

Last year, young professionals in the IT sector have been reluctant to move to Kerala's IT parks owing to the lack of social life after work. So, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hinted at the opening of pubs and bars in responding to demands from the sector, which has brought in a lot of cheer among the workforce.