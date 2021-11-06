Kochi: A couple of days after the Central government reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel, BJP in Kerala has demanded a reduction in value-added tax (VAT) on fuel by the CPI-M-led state government. The BJP has also decided to stage protests across the state over the reduction in VAT on fuel.

Speaking to ANI, K Surendran, BJP Kerala president, said, "The Central government has reduced excise duty on fuel. But the state government is adamant about decreasing the VAT on petrol and diesel." On November 3, on the eve of Diwali, the Central government had reduced excise duty of Rupees 5 and Rupees 10 on petrol and diesel, respectively.

Surendran further said, "We, the Kerala BJP, strongly condemn the inhuman and adamant stand of Pinarayi Vijayan for not reducing the taxes on fuel. We demand Vijayan should follow the NDA way to reduce the taxes.

The State Govt is not even ready to reduce a single penny on fuel prices. So our agitation is continuing all over the state. We will continue our agitation against the Pinarayi Vijayan's anti-people stand."

