Kozhikode: A man died after he set himself on fire and tried to kill a woman, her brother and her brother's wife, in a similar fashion. The incident took place in Nadapuram in Kozhikode district during the early hours of Tuesday. At 2 am, Rathnesh, 41 of Valayam barged into the house of the woman which is half a kilometre from his house.

Using the iron ladder kept in the courtyard of the house, he reached the top floor of the two-storey building, broke open the door and set her bedroom on fire. Later, a neighbour informed the locals who rushed to the house. The woman, her brother and his wife sustained injuries in the incident. Following it, the man set himself on fire as well and eventually died of the burn injuries. The woman, her brother and his wife have been admitted to a private hospital in Vadakara. The woman’s marriage was scheduled to be held in April.

