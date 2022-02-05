Ernakulam/Kochi: The Kerala actress, who was allegedly abducted and sexually abused and filmed by her attackers in February 2017, wrote to Supreme Court Chief Justice, President, Prime Minister, Human Rights Commission, Kerala High court and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing concern over the leaked video footages from the Ernakulam District Sessions court.

In her letter, the survivor said that media reports that indicate that someone from the Principal and Sessions Court of Eranakulam had accessed the visuals were shocking which compromised her privacy after the visuals got leaked. According to reports, some people living abroad had also allegedly accessed the visuals. She also demanded an inquiry into the incident. Meanwhile, Dileep on Saturday will reply to the written argument given by the prosecution in the case of hatching conspiracy to assassinate the investigating officer in the actress's assault case.

Also Read: Alwar Rape Case : Congress general secretary Jitendra Singh visit victim's house

In February 2017, a Malayalam actress was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car in Kerala's Kochi. The assault was filmed by her attackers. The visuals were later recovered from 'Pulsar' Suni, the accused number one in the case, and submitted to the court in a sealed cover. Following the allegations, a new case was filed against Dileep for allegedly conspiring to kill the officials involved in the investigation of the case. Soon after the FIR was filed, Dileep sought anticipatory bail from the court.