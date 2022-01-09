Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police have registered a non-bailable case against top Malayalam actor Dileep, his brother Anoop, his brother-in-law Sooraj and other family members for allegedly threatening investigating officers of the 2017 sensational kidnap and sexual assault of a popular female actor.

The case was registered following a revelation by a former close friend of the actor and Malayalam movie director Balachandra Kumar in connection with the 2017 kidnap and sexual assault of the actor. Balachandra Kumar, who has recently fallen out with Dileep, had revealed that the actor is in possession of a few clips of the sexual assault.

On Sunday, Deputy SP of Kerala Police Biju Paulose who was the investigating officer lodged a complaint with the Kerala police stating that Balachandra Kumar has deposed that Dileep while watching a YouTube video at his home of former Aluva Rural district police superintendent, A.V. George said that he would do away with the officer as well as other four officers who were responsible for arresting him.

He, according to the deposition of the director, had said that he would chop the right hand of Superintendent of Police Sudarshan who had allegedly assaulted him during police custody. The director also said that one of the accused had told Dileep that for this he will have to spend Rs 1.5 crore for a gang who can be engaged for the job.

The Malayalam Superstar, according to Balachandra Kumar also openly said that Kerala DGP, B. Sandhya, ADGP Sreejith, SPs A.V. George and S. Sudarshan, and Dy SP Byju Paulose are on the list of officers who would be attacked and done away with.

Police registered an FIR against Dileep, the first accused in the new case, his brother Anoop and brother-in-law are second and third accused, respectively. Babu Chemanganad, Appu and an unidentified person have been named in the FIR.his relatives and investigations are on.

