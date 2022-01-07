Ernakulam: Kerala High Court on Friday criticised prosecution in the sensational actress assault case for seeking witness cross examination again. The High Court, while hearing the prosecution's plea against a trial court decision that denied cross examination of the witnesses again, doubted the prosecution is trying to produce witness statement in accordance with its will.

The trial court had rejected the prosecution's demand to cross examine more witnesses and re-examine original records of the defendants' phone calls The prosecution approached the High Court questioning this trial court verdict.

Blasting the prosecution, the High Court said that there should be sufficient reason to cross examine the witnesses again. The court also clarified that the witnesses should not be cross-examined again in order to overcome the flaws on the part of the prosecution.

The court also said that the rights of the accused should also be protected. The court noted that the prosecution is demanding a cross examination again months after their cross examination.

The High Court had earlier sent notices to the accused, including actor Dileep against whom his ex-friend and director raised fresh allegations on Thursday. The director Balachandra Kumar alleged that Dileep has the controversial visuals of the sexual assault of the actress and he is trying to influence the witness.

The prosecution's latest move to approach the High Court came in the wake of Kumar's new revelation against Dileep.

Though the High Court reserved its judgement, it asked the prosecution what is the connection between the revelation of the director and the case and asked how it affected the case.