Kottayam(Kerala):

The python was then put in a plastic bag and was taken to the nearby police station. However, the police refused to take the python stating that it was the job of the forest officials, and asked the locals to leave the police station. The locals made it clear that they are not going to move unless forest officials checked the python to see whether it suffered injuries or not.

In fact, the locals were outraged at the attitude of the police which led to a heated argument with the police. The issue was resolved finally when the forest officials reached the police station in the evening, after about four hours of wait. Forest officials said, "the problem subsided only after the evening came to a close."