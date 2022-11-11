Thiruvananthapuram: A local court here on Friday convicted 11 RSS workers in the murder case of Anavoor Narayanan Nair that happened back in 2013. Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Judge, Kavitha Gangadharan, convicted all 11 people in the case and the sentencing will be pronounced on November 14.

Nair was hacked to death by the RSS workers who came to his house to attack his son, Sivaprasad, who was the then area secretary of SFI, the youth wing of CPI(M), on November 5, 2013. The police had said that a mob barged into their residence in the night and first attacked Nair, who came to the rescue of his son. PTI