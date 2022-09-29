Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Keoladeo National Park is known throughout the world as a paradise for birds. The place is a treasure trove of biodiversity. Along with birds, of the total number of turtles present in the Chambal region of Rajasthan, almost 80 percent of the turtle varieties are found at Keoladeo Park alone. Among the turtle population, several of them have crossed the age of more than 200 years.

Keoladeo sanctuary treasure trove of turtles in Bharatpur

Well-known environmentalist Bholu Abrar Khan said, "Out of 10 species of turtles found in Rajasthan, eight varieties are present at Ghana sanctuary at Bharatpur in Rajasthan. These species include Spotted Pond Turtle, Crowned River Turtle, Indian Roofed Turtle, Indian Softshell Turtle, Indian Peacock Softshell Turtle, Indian Flap shell Turtle, Indian Tent Turtle, and Indian Star Turtle."

Read: TN declares swamp, spread over 5,000 hectares a bird sanctuary

Elaborating further on the ecology of the place, Bholu Abrar Khan said, "The place provides a conducive environment for turtles. They get ample food and water throughout the year. Out of ten species of turtles found in the Chambal region of Rajasthan, eight varieties are present in the Ghana sanctuary alone.

The lifespan of these turtles is also more than 200 years. Mud Flap shell turtles are common in the Keoladeo national park. During the summer season, these turtles migrate to marshy land especially bushes from the lake area of the national park. They stay in bushes till the onset of the monsoon. In the rainy season, the turtles come out of the bushes and again migrate to the lake area," he added.