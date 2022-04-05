Meerut: A special campaign is being run by Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sikh Lines located in Meerut Cantonment under which the children studying there are voluntarily donating their books to the needy students after passing the classes.

With this campaign, books and other necessary educational materials are being made available to needy students. Besides, the initiative is, in a way, pro-environment. Students are also being encouraged to donate old uniforms. Naval Singh, principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sikh Lines said that the campaign was initiated during the Covid-19 period and the students were showing a lot of enthusiasm towards it.

"Students promoted from class 8 to 9 donate books for your juniors and they donate it further when they become seniors. So, any children who want to take voluntary books are being made available to them by the school management," he said. The school administration said that often after passing the classes, the old books are sold as trash. "Vidya is not for sale. This campaign has been started to awaken this feeling in them so that instead of selling the book they donate it to the needy ones. Now the campaign has been started in many schools in Meerut and if other schools will also start practising, a big change can be seen in the field of education," the principal added.

Jitendra Kumar, a teacher in the school, who is coordinating the campaign said it was a smart move especially when the cost of textbooks is getting higher and students of poor families are not able to afford them.

