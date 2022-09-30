Ahmedabad: The auto driver from Ahmedabad who had invited AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for dinner at his house has now claimed that he was forced by the party to invite Kejriwal. Vikram Dantani, who gained sudden fame during Kejriwal's Gujarat visit, made these claims while PM Modi is in Gujarat.

Donning a saffron scarf at Prime Minister Modi's meeting here, Dantani said that he has always been a fan of Modi. He further informed the media that ever since he has been voting, he has always voted for the BJP and would continue to do so in the upcoming assembly elections.

When questioned about his dinner with Arvind Kejriwal, the auto wala backtracked from his previous statement where he had claimed to have a liking for Kejriwal and denied any association with AAP. There were speculations across the media about his suspected support for the BJP a few days after he had fallen into the limelight, supported by a picture of him wearing a BJP saffron scarf going viral on social media.

On September 12, Kejriwal had reached Dantani's house in his auto-rickshaw in violation of Chief Minister's security protocol for dinner. At that time, Dantani had told reporters that he was not "tutored", and that he had invited Kejriwal because he liked him.