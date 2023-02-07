New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking approval for draft recruitment rules of Group 'C' posts in the NDMC for grant of permanent status to regular muster roll employees. In his letter dated February 6, Kejriwal mentioned that these are "very poor people" and many of them have been working in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for the "last 20-25 years".

"Because of them being not regularised, they are facing issues in running households with an ordinary income. So, I appeal that they be regularised on humanitarian grounds," Kejriwal said in the letter in Hindi. Employees in the NDMC have been regularised earlier too, so there won't be any legal issue, he said.

"NDMC is also facing problems of shortage of employees, so their regularisation will also solve that issue," the chief minister said. Kejriwal also referred to a letter dated March 22, 2022, that he had written to Shah on the issue. "There are around 4,500 employees in the NDMC who are presently working as RMR (regular muster roll employees) and are waiting to become regular employees of NDMC," he had written in 2022.

In the letter, Kejriwal had also said, "Keeping in view of the urgency of the matter, it is kindly requested to issue necessary directions for speedy approval of the draft recruitment rules of Group C so that these RMR employees can be made regular NDMC employees and would resolve their long pending grievance." (PTI)