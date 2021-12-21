New Delhi: Ahead of 2022 Goa Polls, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will commence his two-day visit to Goa from today.

He will land at Dabolim Airport and will address a public meeting at Bandodkar Ground in Panaji at 5 pm.

Kejriwal will also hold a press conference at Cidade, Goa at 5 pm on December 22. Goa assembly polls are scheduled to take place in early 2022.

Earlier, After inducting 'expelled' Goa BJP MLA Alina Saldanha into the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that no projects will be implemented in the state without the permission of the citizens of Goa.

The statement came after Saldanha alleged that the doubling of railway lines in Goa would affect the people of the state, increase the pollution level and several residents would be displaced due to the project.

Kejriwal said, "I want to assure the people of Goa that if AAP forms the government, then it would not implement any projects without the permission of the citizens. As of now, it is well known that the BJP government in the state and Centre are working at the behest of some capitalists and benefitting."

