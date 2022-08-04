New Delhi: National Convener of Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat on August 6 and 7. It is learned that Kejriwal will address the traders' town hall in Jamnagar, Gujarat on 6 August. On August 7, he will address a public meeting in Chhota Udaipur. This will be the AAP chief's second visit to Gujarat in the month of August.

Earlier, he had visited on August 1, when he promised guaranteed employment in Gujarat ahead of assembly elections scheduled in December this year. Kejriwal has also promised 300 units of free electricity. The Aam Aadmi Party is busy preparing for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. The BJP, which is in power in Gujarat, is constantly being targeted by the party.

The party alleges that the BJP, which is in power in Gujarat, has not done any development work in the last 27 years.