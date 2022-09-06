New Delhi: Aam Admi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch 'Make India No 1' in Haryana's Hisar on Wednesday. During this campaign, he will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Announcing the campaign, Kejriwal said that he has chosen Hisar to launch the campaign as it was his birthplace. He said "even after 75 years of independence, our country is lagging behind compared to other countries. Why is this ? There are many reasons behind this, but now the time has come that all 130 crore people of the country should join our campaign to 'Make India No 1"

For this, Kejriwal has also released a mobile number for people to join the campaign by making a missed call on 95 1000 1000 number. "If we want to make 'India No 1,' then we must provide quality education to every child.", he said.

Also read: Neither claimant nor desirous for PM's post, time for united oppn: Nitish Kumar

"The Prime Minister announced 14,500 schools will be upgraded very soon, which is a good thing. But India has a total of 10.5 lakh schools if we will continue with this pace it will take us 70 to 80 years to upgrade every school. So, my appeal to the PM is that he, along with all the State governments, should not only chalk out a plan but also implement it so that all the schools across the country can be equipped with the latest technology and provide the best quality education simultaneously in next five years."

APP also hinted at the possibility of the Delhi Chief Minister visiting the family of Sonali Phogat, BJP leader and Tiktok star, who died in Goa recently. He also supported the demand of Sonali’s daughter and other family members for a CBI probe into the murder. Earlier, Sonali Phogat's 15-year-old daughter Yashodhara in a tweet demanded that the investigation of her mother's death be handed over to the CBI. Yashodhara has also tagged the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Haryana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in her tweet.