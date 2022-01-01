Amritsar: While on his Punjab tour, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister, Kejriwal attacked the ruling dispensation by saying that even after 70 years of independence, education and health facilities in India have not adequately improved. Kejriwal, who landed at Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal in Amritsar on Saturday, has been on several tours to the poll-bound state for a year, ahead of the 2022 Assembly Elections.

"Today our children are deprived of education and our elders are deprived of treatment," he said blaming those in power for the poor state of affairs in the state. Having said that, he promised education for all children once the AAP comes to power in the state. If one generation receives good education it would transform society as a whole, he said.

Raising another issue of concern in the state, he said, "No government in Punjab had given adequate focus to Safai Karmacharis in the state," and promised focus on sanitation once AAP comes to power in Punjab.

Speaking on the FIR registered against Bikram Majithia, Kejriwal said that the Congress government is not serious in curtailing the drug menace in the state and is only putting up a show. "In 5 years, they have only registered an FIR against him. Even after an FIR being registered on such serious offense and cancellation of bail pleas in the lower court, he has not been arrested," he said.

Kejriwal also expressed his regret for the victims of the recent Mata Vaishno Devi landslide at Jammu and Kashmir.

With the 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections around the corners, the stage has been set on fire for all political parties, including both regional and national, aiming for power in Punjab. The AAP also has ambitions to expand its footprint across the country and has just won the Chandigarh municipal polls.

