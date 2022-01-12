Chandigarh: Kharar Returning Officer (RO) on Wednesday issued a notice to Aam Admi Party (AAP) for violation of Model Code of Conduct following a complaint regarding the door-to-door campaign under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Returning Officer has sought a reply from AAP within 24 hours.

The returning officer also made it clear that in case the AAP fails to submit its reply in writing within 24 hours, action will be taken as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

During the door to door campaign, Kejriwal was accompanied by the party candidate and Punjab AAP president Bhagwant Mann.

As per the election commission guidelines, only five people are allowed during door to door campaign, but Kejriwal was accompanied by more than five members violating EC guidelines. Apart from this, the election commission had put a ban on rallies and public meetings till January 15, allowing only door-to-door canvassing.

It must be noted that the AAP has fielded singer Anmol Gagan Mann from Kharar assembly constituency in Mohali district as its candidate for the February 14 Punjab assembly polls.

