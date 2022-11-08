New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he was "Janta ka laadla" (beloved of the people) and alleged that the BJP has a problem with the love he was getting. Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party have faced strong criticism ahead of elections as the BJP leaders called it the most 'corrupt party'.

Delhi Chief Minister took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, "Before Punjab elections, PM said Kejriwal is a terrorist. HM set up an investigation. What happened to that? Now before Gujarat and MCD elections, they are saying Kejriwal is corrupt. If, Kejriwal is a terrorist or corrupt, then arrest him. Kejriwal is neither a terrorist nor a corrupt. Kejriwal is the beloved of the people. This hurts BJP."

Also read: Kejriwal, Mann carried bags of cash on airplane to Gujarat, says Congress

Polling for the municipal elections in Delhi will be held on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on November 16, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 19.