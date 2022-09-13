Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised to provide the people of Gujarat a "corruption-free" government if the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power in the state currently governed by the BJP. Kejriwal took on Congress as well and said the grand old party "was finished".

The AAP's national convener announced that if his party voted to power in Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are due later this year, it will ensure its chief minister, ministers as well as lawmakers from other parties and government officers do not indulge in corruption and are jailed if caught doing so.

"Whosoever I met in Gujarat said there is corruption everywhere. One has to pay bribe to get a government work done. There is corruption at the lower level and at the top also there are scams. If one speaks against it, he is threatened...there is corruption and hooliganism everywhere in Gujarat," Kejriwal claimed while talking to reporters at a gathering in Ahmedabad.

"We guarantee that if AAP comes to power, we will give Gujarat a corruption-free and fear-free government. Money from Gujarat will not be given to industrialists, but help the people of the state," he said.

Answering a media question on a Congress leader's allegation that the AAP does not have money to pay employee salaries in Chandigarh but is spending crores on advertising and investment for the Gujarat polls, Kejriwal repeated, "Who asked?" "Congress leader Ajoy Kumar has alleged," the journalist replied. "The Congress is finished, so you can stop taking their questions. Don't worry about their questions, the public is happy. The 'janta' is happy with AAP," Kejriwal said.

"We will also open cases of paper leaks of the last 10 years and their masterminds will be arrested and jailed," the AAP leader said. "Whenever I visit Gujarat, people talk of different scams. All the large scams during their tenure (of BJP government) will be investigated and the money recovered will be used to provide good schools, electricity -- for the service of the public," he said.

Kejriwal said if voted to power, his party government will ensure the public is not required to pay bribes in government offices. The AAP government will also make arrangements for doorstep delivery of various welfare services, like it has done in Delhi, he said. During his multiple visits to Gujarat in the recent past, Kejriwal had announced a slew of "guarantees", including free electricity up to 300 units per month, allowances for women and unemployed youth, free and quality healthcare and education and creation of jobs. (Agency inputs)