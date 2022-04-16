New Delhi: Delhi has witnessed a huge spike in daily Covid-19 tally reporting 461 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, 26 per cent more than the preceding day. Two people have died due to the infection during the duration. The daily positivity rate has also shot up to 5.33 per cent. It was just 1.29 per cent on April 10.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said coronavirus cases may have been rising in the national capital, but there is no need to worry as hospitalisation is low. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, reiterated that instructions have been issued to schools to follow the government's Standard Operating Procedure if they detect any case.

"There is no need to worry. There might have been a rise in coronavirus cases but we are vigilant and the hospital admissions are low. There are only six coronavirus patients admitted at LNJP hospital," he said. The minister said a particular class or a wing will be shut down in case of infections being reported in schools.

