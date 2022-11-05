New Delhi: A day after former AAP leader in Gujarat Indranil Rajguru joined the Congress, the grand old party on Saturday accused Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann of carrying bags of cash on a chartered plane and alleged a nexus between the AAP and the BJP.

“This is a big revelation. The Central government, the Gujarat government and the BJP have a collaboration. I challenge both Arvind Kejriwal and the BJP to answer where did the money come from, why it was carried in a plane and why the central government and the Gujarat government ignored it,” Congress media chairman Pawan Khera said.

Khera said the revelation was made to the Congress leaders by AAP rebel Indranil Rajguru, who joined the grand old party on Friday. “We all were stunned when we heard this from our colleague. It was a Punjab government plane in which the two chief ministers travelled to Rajkot on October 1. Bags of cash were carried on the airplane.

When they were asked from where all that money was coming, they gestured that it came through an airplane. Who is funding them? This is misuse of government machinery. Why is this money coming, where is it coming from? They won Delhi and spent Delhi money in Punjab polls. They won Punjab and are now spending Punjab money in Gujarat. But see the condition of the two states,” said Khera.

Also read: AAP candidates for Gujarat, being decided by BJP, alleges Cong

AICC in charge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma said bags of money being carried in a plane is a very serious issue and must be probed. “Is it okay that someone can carry bags of cash in a chartered plane? Who checked it…the airports come under the civil aviation ministry which should be responsible,” he said.

Rajguru, who had left the Congress to join the AAP earlier, said he returned to the grand old party as it was a genuine party. “After I returned to the AAP, they alleged that I wanted to be the CM face and was asking for 15 tickets. In fact, they had decided on the CM face six months ago.

I was asking tickets for people who could defeat the BJP but I was asked not to insist on those names as the AAP had to accommodate the list sent by Kamalam, the BJP head office in Gujarat,” said Rajguru.

“There is corruption. I saw a lot of money came on October 1 when both the CMs travelled to Rajkot. When I asked them about the money, they gestured that it came via an aeroplane. They sell tickets for a price and are misleading people. I returned to the Congress as it is a genuine party,” he said.

The Congress used the revelation to allege that the AAP was a B team of the BJP and both were working together to dent the Congress. “We were not wrong when we called them B team of the BJP. Rajguru returned to the Congress after spending a few months with the AAP as he was disillusioned by them. Is it not proof of wrongdoing,” said Khera.

“They should take note of an insider making a serious charge. They should immediately launch a probe. Had it been some other party, the ED would have reached there. If no action is taken soon, it would confirm our doubts. They cannot hijack democracy,” he added.