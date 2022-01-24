New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a campaign 'Ek Mauka AAP Ko' ahead of assembly polls in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. Furthermore, he appealed to people to support the party. Addressing the media here on Monday, he urged the residents of the national capital to make videos capturing development under the AAP's tenure and told them to upload on social media. He asked the Delhi people to explain the work done by AAP to the people of other states.

Kejriwal said his government has done a number of good works like providing free electricity and water, and asked Delhiites to urge voters in poll-bound Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand to give a chance to the AAP.

