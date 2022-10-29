New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal launched the party's 'Choose your Chief Minister' campaign for Gujarat election on Saturday. "Who should be the next CM of Gujarat - Give your opinion," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. Gujarat will hit the polls in December this year. The AAP chief who is known for his model of good governance in Delhi and now Punjab will lock horns with Narendra Modi-led BJP.