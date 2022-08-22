New Delhi: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is breaking records in corruption, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged on Monday while speaking about the now-scrapped excise policy of the Delhi government. Arvind Kejriwal's arrogance will be shattered by the people of Delhi whose questions he is not answering, Gaurav Bhatia added.

There were many discrepancies in what was recommended by the panel on Delhi excise policy and what the AAP govt implemented, he alleged. The lottery system was to be adopted for contract in retail vending across 32 zones into which Delhi was divided. However, the Kejriwal government awarded the zones to 'some' industrialists of their choice, he explained. (with Agency inputs)