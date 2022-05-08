Nagpur: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said that his party will not side with any alliance for the 2024 polls and instead "build a front" of 130 crore people.

Kejriwal was addressing the golden jubilee event of Lokmat Media Group in Nagpur, Maharashtra. "The 2024 elections are not our focus. Our goal is to make our country number one. We have not come to establish power through politics but to build the country," he said.

The Delhi CM said that he had left his career for the sake of "Mother India". "When I first became the Chief Minister, I left the post in 49 days...The country is important to us," said Arvind Kejriwal. He said that AAP did not want to go with the "10-party alliance but with 130 crore people". "You have to decide whether you want a party that gives schools, colleges, or riots," he said.

"In 2024, I will build a front of 130 crore people. I will lead the country's doctors, CAs, journalists, and farmers," he added. Kejriwal also talked about his government offering free education and health services to people and said there was nothing wrong in providing free services to the people.

Kejriwal said that whenever he visits a temple, he beseeches for two things. "The first prayer is God! Let my country India become the number one country in the world as soon as possible. And second, I should not die till I see India become the number one country in the world," Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who was accompanying Kejriwal, said they have brought "big change" in Punjab. "Our Responsibility has increased with the big success in Punjab," Mann said.

