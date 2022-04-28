New Delhi: To instil a love for nature among the young generation, four existing forests surrounding the outer limits of Delhi, will be given a face-lift, soon. These forests are Mitron city forest in South West Delhi, Alipore city forest in North Delhi, Garhi Mandu city forest in East Delhi, and Jaunapur city forest in South Delhi. These biosphere reserves are spread over an area of 286 acres in Delhi. Hence, under the project, 98 acres of the area marked as pockets A and B of Mitron city forest, 48 acres belonging to Alipore city forest, 42 acres of Garhi Mandu city forest and 98 acres of Jaunapur city forest will be beautified.

The Delhi government also wants to bring a new generation closer to the environment and the theme of the project will be 'Near Nature, With Family'. Sharing information about the project, the Environment Minister of the Delhi government, Gopal Rai said, there is no plan to tamper with the present landscape of the city forest. We are working on 14 points for the beautification of city forests situated at four corners of Delhi. Besides, youth coming to city forests will be given tips on environmental protection as well as preserving the ecology, said Rai.

Amenities like Murram pathways, drinking water, meditation hut, and amphitheatre will be added attractions to the city forest. Besides, the forest will also have open museums or living labs for conducting research work to improve the condition of these forests. Apart from this, these forests will also have small nurseries and nature lovers will be given saplings free of cost. Outdoor activities like bird watching, jungle safari, and others will also be included in the forest revamping plan, said the Delhi environment minister.