New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed the party workers and encouraged them to carry out door-to-door campaign by adhering to the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission. Addressing the media persons today virtually, the Chief Minister said, "Greetings everyone on the occasion of Prakash Parv. Election Commission has announced elections in five states. For us, it is not a means to defeat one party and bring another party to power, but is a means of change."

"For AAP, an election is not a medium to change the government but it is a chance to bring about a change in society and the country. When you go campaigning, you need to realize that you are performing a patriotic task," he added. "When you (workers) go out for an election campaign with this intention, then a new and an honest system will be implemented in the coming days by uprooting the current corrupt system. In Delhi, we have shown that change is possible."

Slamming the other parties in the country, Aam Aadmi Party supremo said, "These parties have shown so far that children of poor cannot be given a good education. These parties have not changed the system in 75 years. Election Commission has allowed door-to-door campaigning. You all (workers) should go door-to-door from today itself," he said.

"In door to door campaign, whenever you go to someone's house, I advise all my workers to first ask their condition and help them if they need it. This should be our opportunity to serve the people of the states. Inform the people about how AAP fixed problems related to schools, hospitals, electricity and water in Delhi," the AAP convenor said.

"We have to do a positive campaign. We are not here to abuse any other party. We have to win everyone's heart. If someone asks why AAP makes everything free, then ask them why should one be deprived of free education today," the Chief Minister said. With elections around the corner, the Chief Minister said that from now onwards, every AAP minister if elected to power in states will serve the public. "The public will get all the required facilities," he said.

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, the Chief Minister said, "For the next one month, everyone should take leave from their work for the people of the country. A team of about 10 workers has to be formed at each booth. Everyone must wear a mask. Follow all COVID-19 protocols laid down by the government."

"AAP workers are masters in social media and other forms of digital media. We have to reach out to everyone through this medium," he added. The Election Commission of India on Saturday directed that no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15 for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand in wake of the COVID-19 surge.

"No physical rally of political parties or candidates or any other group related to elections shall be allowed till January 15. The Election Commission will subsequently review the situation and issue further instructions accordingly," Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said while addressing a press conference.

"No roadshows, padyatras, cycle or bike rallies and processions shall be allowed till January 15. Situation to be reviewed and fresh instructions to be issued later," the CEC said.

"Not more than 5 persons will be allowed for door to door campaign at a time," the ECI added.

ANI