New Delhi: Union minister Anurag Thakur accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday of enacting a "drama" over the ED action against Satyendar Jain and asked what were his compulsions in defending his cabinet colleague, who has been accused of serious charges of corruption. He also asked Kejriwal to spell out the details of the profits made from the shell companies allegedly set up by Jain to purchase huge chunks of land.

Thakur said the man who claimed to be a crusader against corruption is defending his "corrupt minister" against whom serious charges have been levelled and huge recoveries of cash and gold have been made by agencies during raids. The Union information and broadcasting minister also claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would not be able to open its account in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls slated to be held later in the year, as it had drawn a blank in other states as well, including Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand.

He said Kejriwal has the habit of giving a clean chit to his corrupt leaders and ministers. "Kejriwal only does this drama and everyone knows that he often does this to divert the attention of people from serious issues and cover up corruption in his government. The charges are very serious and one wonders what is Kejriwal's compulsion in saving Satyendar Jain," Thakur told reporters here when asked about the recoveries made during raids on the Delhi minister.

"What is your compulsion that Satyendar Jain is so important? What is your compulsion Kejriwalji? This country wants to know that till yesterday, you used to make tall claims of working against corruption and there have been complaints of serious corruption against your MLAs, ministers regularly," the Union minister said after the cabinet briefing.

"Will you only make false allegations to demoralise the investigating agencies? Will you only play politics or take any step to remove your corrupt ministers from the cabinet?" he asked. Thakur said in Punjab, it has only been a few months since the AAP took over and corruption has touched the sky and 14 killings have taken place. Serious charges have been levelled against Jain and 10 questions were posed to Kejriwal, but not even a single answer has come from him, he said.

Thakur said according to reports, cash amounting to Rs 2.78 crore and gold coins were recovered during raids against Jain and "Kejriwal would have to answer on such big incomes". "How much profit did you make from the shell companies set up and 200 bighas of land that were procured? When will you provide details about these and the profits?" he asked.

Asked about the AAP's charge that the action against Jain was taken only in view of the Himachal Pradesh polls, Thakur said the Kejriwal-led party will not win a single seat in the hill state. "What do they have in Himachal? They lost the deposits in all the 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Wherever they have gone, they have suffered big losses. They will not be able to win any seat in Himachal Pradesh and this is being done only to divert the attention from the massive corruption in the Delhi government and their failures on the law-and-order front in Punjab," the Union minister said.

Jain is the AAP in-charge for the Himachal Pradesh polls. The ED on Tuesday said Rs 2.85 crore in cash and 133 gold coins were seized after raids on the premises of Jain and his alleged associates as part of a money-laundering probe against them, but the AAP said it was a "lie" and accused the agency of trying to implicate the Delhi minister in a false case at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said those raided on Monday "either directly or indirectly assisted (Jain) or participated in the process of money laundering".

The "unexplained" cash and coins were kept in a "secret" place, the central agency said in a statement. It, however, did not give a breakup of what was seized from which location. Jain (57) was arrested on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is in ED custody till June 9. The AAP, however, claimed that the ED sleuths did not find any proof against Jain at his residence and rumours were spread about the recovery of "unexplained" cash and gold.

It also accused the agency of falsely linking the money and assets of "various people" with Jain, showing them as his associates, to somehow implicate him in the case. Kejriwal took to Twitter to dub the charges against Jain as a "lie". The Delhi units of the BJP and the Congress slammed the Kejriwal government on Tuesday over the recoveries of gold and cash by the ED from Jain and his associates, and claimed that more heads will roll in the coming days. (PTI)