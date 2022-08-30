New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has termed the alleged murder of a Class XII girl student Ankita Singh in Jharkhand's Dumka as a heinous crime and said that the country will "never tolerate it". The killers of student Ankita Singh in Jharkhand should be punished severely. The country will never tolerate such a heinous crime. There should be a fair investigation in this matter so that the deceased and their families get justice at the earliest,” Kejriwal tweeted on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Dumka town on August 23 when the accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the deceased from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire, police said. The deceased was first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition with 90 per cent burn injuries and later referred to RIMS where she died on Sunday.

The accused has already been arrested. After the incident, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren directed Fastrack the case and announced Rs 10 lakhs ex gratia to the bereaved family. The Director General of Police has also been directed to give an early report on the progress of the probe by the ADG rank officer in the case. Pertinently, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Dumka said the victim was a minor and demanded action against the accused under the POCSO Act. Earlier, Dumka police had claimed that the deceased had mentioned that she was 19 years old in the statement given before the magistrate.