New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Thursday took a potshot at Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena saying that the latter scolds him more than his own wife does even as he told him to "chill a little" and talked about how he sends him "love letters".

"LG saahib roz mujhe jitana daantate hain, utana to meree patnee bhee mujhe nahin daantateen. Pichhale chhah maheenon mein LG saahib ne mujhe jitane love letter likhe hain, utane pooree zindagee mein meree patnee ne mujhe nahin likhe. LG saahib, thoda chill karo. Aur apane super boss ko bhee bolo, thoda chill karen," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

It roughly translates to: "Even my wife doesn't scold me as much as LG saahib scolds me every day. In the last six months, my wife has not written me as many love letters as LG Sahib has. LG sahib, chill a bit. And also tell your super boss to chill a bit too."

Earlier this week, the Lieutenant Governor wrote a letter to Kejriwal, criticising him and his government for being absent from Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat on Sunday, on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

“It is with a deep sense of pain, regret and disappointment that I draw your attention towards the utter disregard displayed by you and the Government headed by you towards the commemoration of Gandhi Jayanti and the Jayanti of Bharat Ratna, Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji yesterday.

I am constrained to mention that neither you, nor any of your Ministers were present at Raj Ghat or Vijay Ghat yesterday, even as the Hon’ble President of India, Hon’ble Vice President, Hon’ble Prime Minister, Hon’ble Speaker of Lok Sabha and a host of other top political leaders of all parties, representatives of foreign missions in India and common residents of Delhi, humbly gathered to pay homage to Bapu and Shastri Ji.

While the Dy Chief Minister (Manish Sisodia) was perfunctorily present there for a few minutes, he did not deem the occasion fit enough for him to stay the course,” he wrote.

“What makes this absence all the more unacceptable and appalling is the fact that Hon’ble President of India and Hon’ble Vice President of India were duly invited for the program after approval from the Chief Minister, and the Dy Chief Minister and Minister In-charge of General Administration Dept (GAD), GNCTD, were in loop, having initiated and approved the proposal for the same, as the file went up to the Chief Minister.

Moreover, in accepting the invite from the Delhi Government, the President’s Secretariat had clearly apprised the Chief Minister through his Addl Secretary, that it was expected of the Chief Minister to be present at the program and receive the Hon’ble President at Vijay Ghat,” the L-G wrote in the letter.