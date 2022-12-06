New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday congratulated Delhiites after exit polls show a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the MCD elections. "I would like to congratulate the people of Delhi. They have again reposed their faith in us. Let's wait for tomorrow (Wednesday)," Arvind Kejriwal told reporters on the sidelines of an event organised in Delhi's state assembly. "A new party has entered the picture. They were saying it's the stronghold of the BJP. If a party can claim about 15-20 per cent vote share in the first go, it's a big thing," he pointed out.

While Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "It's clear with the exit polls that the people of Delhi have voted for the Aam Aadmi Party. I would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi." "Public has rejected allegations levelled by BJP against me and Satyendar Jain and accepted that Kejriwal does the politics of honesty and work," he added. All the exit polls have predicted less than 10 seats for Congress. The results of the polls to 250 wards of MCD will be declared after the counting of votes on Wednesday.