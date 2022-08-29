Corruption is Kejriwal's DNA: BJP
Corruption is Kejriwal's DNA: BJP
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took no action on the Central Vigilance Commission's inquiry report on the construction of classrooms in Delhi govt schools, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said on Monday. "Corruption is Delhi CM Kejriwal's DNA," he said adding that Kejriwal is answerable to taxpayers for fraud in classroom construction.
