Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Union Minister Anurag Thakur while targeting Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, said that Kejriwal is a symbol of anarchy. "Kejriwal has been providing ₹18000 per annum to Muslim clerics in Delhi. Why he is not paying the same amount to a priest of the temple, Granthis of Gurdwaras, Padris of churches? Kejriwal's government in Delhi has been adopting a double yardstick. They (AAP leaders) are fake people and belief in fake talks."

Union minister Anurag Thakur at Shimla

Speaking further, the Union minister asked, "When will Kejriwal provide financial assistance to priests belonging to other community religions? AAP was the political party that opposed the construction of Lord Shri Ram temple at Ayodhya. AAP leaders were found openly insulting gods and goddesses. A minister in the Delhi government of the Aam Aadmi Party had to resign because of this."

After the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, the crime graph has gone up rapidly in the state. Punjab witnessed more than 70 murders in the past three months, Thakur added.