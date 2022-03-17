Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a seven-storeyed Flight Control System (FCS) Integration facility at Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), a laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The state-of-the-art complex has been constructed in record 45 days, with in house hybrid technology consisting of conventional, pre-engineered and precast methodology. The technology has been developed by DRDO with the help of Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T). Design check and technical support have been provided by the teams of IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee. This FCS facility will support Research & Development (R&D) activities for developing Avionics for Fighter Aircraft and FCS for Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft being undertaken by ADE, Bengaluru.

Keeping Armed Forces ready at all times is our top priority

A unique project in India:

The Defence Minister said it is a unique project not just in the country but in the entire world and is an embodiment of the new energy of New India. "This energy is of technology, commitment, institutional collaboration among public sector, private sector & academia and above all of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Exuding confidence that the facility will go a long way in bolstering national security, the Defence Minister said that the complex will also provide simulator training to the pilots of combat aircraft. He said the simulator is one of the most important components of the complex and they provide an opportunity to learn by making mistakes without the possibility of any kinds of losses.

Productivity of the construction process:

He commended the DRDO and L&T for developing the hybrid technology and expressed confidence that it will increase the productivity of the construction process, promote optimum utilisation of resources, reduce losses due to wastage and will be helpful in speedy completion of projects. Rajnath Singh described hybrid technology as an important milestone for the construction sector and hoped that in the coming times, India will become one of the leading countries in the field of construction technology.

Rajnath Singh reiterated the government’s resolve to walk the extra mile to support the Armed Forces, scientists, entrepreneurs, academicians, students, farmers & the people at large in their quest for excellence and a happier, prosperous future. “Economic, political and strategic equations are changing all over the world and major world powers are in a tussle. Our defence needs have also increased and constant modernisation of the Armed Forces is the need of the hour. Keeping ourselves ready is our top priority and we are constantly working to enhance our strategic capabilities. Be it technology or products, services or facilities, their advanced and faster development is the need for the hour,” he said, lauding DRDO for playing a crucial role in strengthening national security.

He expressed hope that although the mandate of DRDO is to develop futuristic technologies, its spin-off benefits will be available to the civilian sector as well. “Our traditional construction industry is generally considered to be labour intensive, high risk and low on productivity. But, the way DRDO has constructed the FCS complex through hybrid technology, our infrastructure projects will be completed in a low cost and time-bound manner in the time to come,” he said. He also called upon DRDO to continue exploring new possibilities in construction technology and contribute to nation-building through new innovations.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Secretary Department of Defence, R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy and other senior officers of DRDO and state government were present at the inauguration.