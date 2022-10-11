Chennai: Allies of the ruling DMK organised a massive human chain for communal harmony across the state, opposing the RSS attempting to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu. When the DMK and Chief Minister MK Stalin are constrained by being in power, countering the Sangh Parivar politically was taken up by the allies with the VCK taking the initiative.

Significantly, the human chain programme is held at a time when the DMK is perceived to be toning down its anti-Modi rhetoric and playing ball to the BJP on certain issues. Slogans raised at the event targeted the RSS and BJP for fomenting 'hate' and communal polarization. Mounted on an open vehicle, leaders from K Veeramani, president of Dravidar Kazhagam, the parent body of DMK, to Vaiko of MDMK and Thirumavalavan, read aloud the slogans in turn.

Others who accompanied them included CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan and his CPI counterpart R Mutharasan, Manineya Makkal Katchi president K Jawahirullah and Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi president P Velmurugan. Congress leaders took part in the event at Anna Salai. 'Chase away politics of hate', 'No place for Sanatanists in Tamil land', 'No place for Communal RSS and Sangh Parivar, 'No place for those who murdered Gandhi and attempted on the life of Kamaraj,” and No place for those who brought down Babri Masjid' were some of the slogans.

“This is the first time in the country that mass mobilisation on a massive scale has been organised against the RSS and its communal activities. We are determined to root out the politics of hate practised by the RSS-BJP. And, this is only the beginning of a long ideological war. The sanatanist forces will be chased away from the Tamil land and it is a warning to them,” Thirumavalavan told the media towards the close of the event in Chennai. Besides 9 allies of the DMK, over 80 political outfits and civil society organisations have joined hands in this programme, he added.

Echoing him, Vaiko said, “This is the land of Periyar, Ambedkar, Kamaraj and Anna (DMK founder) besides that of the Communists. We will not allow the Sanatan forces to gain a foothold. Followers of Godse who assassinated Gandhi and those who attempted on the life of Kamaraj (when he was AICC president) have no place in Tamil Nadu.”

When the RSS approached the High Court complaining about the police sitting over its plea for permission to hold route marches in over 50 places in the state on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanthi, it secured a favourable order. This raised the hackles of the DMK's allies with all of them demanding that the state government go in for an appeal. Not waiting for the government's response, Thirumavalavan announced that the VCK will hold a Communal Harmony Human Chain on the same day and enlisted the support of the Left parties, MDMK and Congress as well as others.

He also moved the court to reject the permission for the route march, which was turned down. But, the VCK president has filed a review petition. When the police sought a review of the order, granting permission, it was submitted that in view of the situation prevailing in the wake of the ban on the PFI, the Court directed that the route march be held on November 6.

The police then granted permission for the human chain on October 11. In the view of analysts, the RSS has to be challenged politically and permission for route march cannot be denied for long. BJP leaders, including state president K Annamalai and Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan, came to the defence of the Sangh, decrying the opposition to the route march.

“Law and order cannot be cited as a reason for denying the nod for the route march. For, the RSS is not a banned organisation and the route marches are being held even in neighbouring Kerala, ruled by the CPI(M) and the Congress alternately. Denying permission would only show that the state is not a haven of peace as it is being claimed,” argues Sreenivasan Ravichandran, an analyst.

“It is this blind opposition that helps the RSS to grow,” he added. As the BJP is determined to become a prime player in the Dravidian land and the RSS making a strong bid to spread its wings, the ideological war would be keenly watched, especially as the LS elections draw to a close.