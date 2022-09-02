Chandigarh: Balkaur Singh, the father of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, on Thursday received a death threat via email from a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as implied by the sender's email address. The threat was received from the email address that goes by the name Shooter AJ Lawrence Bishnoi, who threatened to kill Moosewala's father if he raised any objections against the security cover being provided to Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

"You do not own this country. You cannot decide who should get security and who should not. If you do not keep quiet, your situation will be worse than your son," the email reads. "We killed your son because he was involved in the killing of our men. We are not going to forget the fake encounters wherein our men Manu and Jagrup Rupa lost their lives and neither should you because you are responsible for those too," the email further read.

This is the second time that Singh has received such a threat -- the first time he had received it through a Facebook post. Police officials have taken cognizance of the matter and are trying to trace the sender. Reacting to the email, Moosewala's father said that he is not afraid of the threats and that he is willing to fight for justice for his son till the end.

Also read: Delhi police register FIRs against Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi police had in a first filed an FIR against several gangsters including Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar for their alleged involvement in Moosewala's murder under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Such stringent acts are used only in cases [ertaining to terrorism and serious offenses.

Sidhu Moosewala was killed on May 29 in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The shots were fired by men in a Blairo and Corolla car who followed him for a long time before finally killing him. The killing is being investigated and is linked to a series of revenge killings between the Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.