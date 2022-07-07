Srinagar: Responding to a question about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign', National Conference President Farooq Abdullah told a journalist here on Wednesday to 'keep it(the tricolour) in his own house'. The angered minister was talking to a group of journalists when he made this impulsive statement about the campaign. The video that captured the incident is going viral on social media.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign' is an initiative by the Union Culture Ministry that is to be taken up in the purview of the upcoming 75th Independence Day to be celebrated next month. Abdullah, who also spoke about UPA presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha and congratulated people on the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, made the statement in Kashmiri while taking questions from a group of journalists near his residence in Srinagar.

The Culture Ministry is all set to launch the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign this month, marking India's 75th Independence Day. As part of the campaign, all the citizens will be encouraged to hoist the tricolour at their homes during Independence week from 11-17 August 2022. The date and venue of the official campaign launch will be announced soon.